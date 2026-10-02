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Halloween at the Aquarium

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Holiday event

Halloween at the Aquarium

Celebrate spooky season at the Ahhhhquarium!
Trick or treat around our habitats to snatch some candy or a non-snack prize while learning about the mesmerizing (and sometimes mysterious) marine world. Costumes are welcome!
Prepare yourself for a frightfully fun day. Join us for a spooktacular story time. Watch our multi-talented divers carve pumpkins underwater and vote on your favorite creations. See master pumpkin carver Russ Leno in action as he transforms a giant pumpkin into a gourd-geous work of art.
Up for a challenge? Take part in our bone-chilling scavenger hunt featuring x-rays of some familiar faces at the Aquarium seen in a curious new light.
Creep upstairs to the Seattle Aquarium Café for our special menu featuring bat-shaped chicken nuggets and apple cinnamon churros.

Seattle Aquarium
$0–49.95
09:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Seattle Aquarium
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
https://www.seattleaquarium.org
Seattle Aquarium
1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 386-4300
contactus@seattleaquarium.org
https://www.seattleaquarium.org