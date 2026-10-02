Halloween at the Aquarium

Celebrate spooky season at the Ahhhhquarium!

Trick or treat around our habitats to snatch some candy or a non-snack prize while learning about the mesmerizing (and sometimes mysterious) marine world. Costumes are welcome!

Prepare yourself for a frightfully fun day. Join us for a spooktacular story time. Watch our multi-talented divers carve pumpkins underwater and vote on your favorite creations. See master pumpkin carver Russ Leno in action as he transforms a giant pumpkin into a gourd-geous work of art.

Up for a challenge? Take part in our bone-chilling scavenger hunt featuring x-rays of some familiar faces at the Aquarium seen in a curious new light.

Creep upstairs to the Seattle Aquarium Café for our special menu featuring bat-shaped chicken nuggets and apple cinnamon churros.