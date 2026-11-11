- Dance: Other,
- Theater,
- Kids & Family
Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker – Symphony of Lights
- Dance: Other,
- Theater,
- Kids & Family
Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Nutcracker – Symphony of Lights
Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet brings a magical new vision of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker to Byrnes Performing Arts Center in Arlington on Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM. Clara's Christmas Eve adventure is told through world-class classical ballet, bold lighting design and illuminated costumes created in Ukraine, with light woven into the choreography so each scene feels like a living winter fairytale. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, former premier dancer of the National Opera of Ukraine, Grand Kyiv Ballet has toured the USA, Canada, Europe and Scandinavia. Suitable for all ages. Tickets: https://booking.showimpulse.com/event-details/the-nutcracker-symphony-of-lights-arlington-12042026/
Byrnes Performing Arts Center
See ticketing website
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Kyiv Ballet
+1 425 588 5154
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
Artist Group Info
Grand Kyiv Ballet
info@grandkyivballet.com.ua
Byrnes Performing Arts Center
18821 Crown Ridge BlvdArlington, Washington 98223