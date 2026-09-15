Grand Cinema Presents: The Tacoma Film Festival October 22 - 25

The Tacoma Film Festival celebrates the boldness, perseverance, and grit of independent cinema. We present the best in contemporary independent filmmaking from the Pacific Northwest and around the world, connecting filmmakers and audiences around screenings and events in the Gritty City.

Now entering its 20th year, the Tacoma Film Festival has grown from a small regional festival into a welcoming haven for regional and international filmmakers, industry professionals, students, fans, critics, and creative entrepreneurs.