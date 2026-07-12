Back by popular demand! God is a Scottish Drag Queen: A Christmas Special returns this December! God, dressed in an all new holiday power suit, returns to set the record straight and expound on everything from the beginnings of Christmas with Yule, Saturnalia and Winter Solstice, to holiday foods, Christmas carols, Star Wars, the true story of the Nativity, and even Tiny Tim!

This show blends together the nostalgia of holidays gone by, a hilarious and laugh-out-loud look at the holidays of today and a heartwarming and perfectly sweet peek at holidays yet to come! This Christmas Special is an absolute must see! You will never look at Egg Nog the same way again!