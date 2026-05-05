Giselle (Full Classical Ballet Production)

Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Giselle for the first time since 2017, re-staged by Artistic Directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson after Marius Petipa’s renowned choreography. Set to the evocative score of Adolphe Adam, this romantic masterpiece tells the haunting story of a young peasant girl deceived by her lover. After her untimely death, she is summoned by the vengeful Wilis, yet her enduring love and forgiveness save the man who betrayed her, leaving a timeless tale of passion, heartbreak, and redemption.