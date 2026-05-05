- Theatre: Dance
Giselle (Full Classical Ballet Production)
- Theatre: Dance
Giselle (Full Classical Ballet Production)
Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Giselle for the first time since 2017, re-staged by Artistic Directors Oleg Gorboulev and Mara Vinson after Marius Petipa’s renowned choreography. Set to the evocative score of Adolphe Adam, this romantic masterpiece tells the haunting story of a young peasant girl deceived by her lover. After her untimely death, she is summoned by the vengeful Wilis, yet her enduring love and forgiveness save the man who betrayed her, leaving a timeless tale of passion, heartbreak, and redemption.
Edmonds Center for the Arts
$30–$55
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Event Supported By
Olympic Ballet Theatre
425-774-7570
dance@olympicballet.org
Edmonds Center for the Arts
410 4th Ave NEdmonds, Washington 98020
(425) 275 - 9595
boxoffice@ec4arts.org