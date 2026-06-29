John Hollenbeck is a drummer and composer who invokes the image of the “mythical hydra” to describe his seemingly multi-limbed, highly dynamic, and adventurous artistry. His music, often noted as being uncategorizable, is always fresh and forward-leaning. He is a prolific composer and has performed in many ensembles including his longest-running ensemble the Claudia Quintet as well as the John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble. For this concert with Earshot Jazz he brings together his latest band called GEORGE which includes Anna Webber (tenor sax, flute), Sarah Rossy (vocals, keyboard), and Chiquita Magic (voice, keyboard). Nate Chinen writes that “the group combines strategies from experimental jazz, ambient electronics, chamber music and more.” Hollenbeck’s work has been Grammy nominated six times and he has received many prestigious awards such as a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Doris Duke Performing Artist Award among others. Hollenbeck received a degree in percussion and jazz composition from the Eastman School of Music and his two greatest mentors were Bob Brookmeyer and Merdith Monk. Hollenbeck has since collaborated with Theo Bleckmann, Gary Versace, Kurt Elling, Chris Speed, and Ben Monder among others.

Presented in partnership with the Music Department of Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University.