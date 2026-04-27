- Live Music: Jazz
Gail Pettis with the Jovino Santos Neto Trio featuring special guest artist Hans Teuber
- Live Music: Jazz
Gail Pettis with the Jovino Santos Neto Trio featuring special guest artist Hans Teuber
Long-awaited reunion between Gail and 3-time Latin Grammy Nominee, Brazilian pianist and composer, Jovino Santos Neto with special guest artist, multi-instrumentalist Hans Teuber, and in-demand percussionist and bassist, Jeff Busch and Tim Carey.
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Gail Pettis, Jovino Santos Neto
gail@gailpettis.com
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com