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  • Live Music: Jazz

Gail Pettis with the Jovino Santos Neto Trio featuring special guest artist Hans Teuber

  • Live Music: Jazz

Gail Pettis with the Jovino Santos Neto Trio featuring special guest artist Hans Teuber

Long-awaited reunion between Gail and 3-time Latin Grammy Nominee, Brazilian pianist and composer, Jovino Santos Neto with special guest artist, multi-instrumentalist Hans Teuber, and in-demand percussionist and bassist, Jeff Busch and Tim Carey.

North City Bistro and Wine Shop
$20
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Artist Group Info

Gail Pettis, Jovino Santos Neto
gail@gailpettis.com
gailpettis.com, www.jovisan.net
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th Street
Shoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com
https://northcitybistro.com/