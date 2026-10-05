French Kiss: Memoirs of an American Chantuse in Paris

You're Invited to an Evening with International Cabaret Chanteuse Julie Cascioppo and pianist Kyle Matsuda.

Join us for a captivating evening of music and storytelling as internationally acclaimed cabaret artist Julie Cascioppo brings her memoir, I Love Being Abroad: Memoirs of an American Chanteuse in Paris, to life.

This intimate cabaret performance weaves together original songs and beloved classics from Julie's years performing at some of Paris's most iconic venues, including Le Palace, Hôtel George V, Plaza Athénée, and even a piano bar nestled within the iron framework of the Eiffel Tower.

Following the performance, enjoy:

A book signing and sales A live Q&A with Julie Cascioppo About Julie

A Seattle native raised in the Ballard neighborhood, Julie Cascioppo built an extraordinary international career that carried her from the legendary nightclubs of Paris to stages in Istanbul, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, London, and beyond.

Closer to home, many remember Julie as the creator and star of The Julie Cascioppo Experience, the beloved weekly cabaret revue at The Pink Door in Seattle's Pike Place Market.

Come celebrate an unforgettable life in music, travel, and performance with one of Seattle's own.