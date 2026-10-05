FirstFridayFair · Free Virtual Job Fair and Career Fair

Employers are hiring. Meet them on Friday.

FirstFridayFair (FFF) is a free virtual job fair and career fair on the first Friday of every month. Meet employers hiring in your area, get career help, and find your next role.

📅 First Friday Of Every Month, 11 AM–2 PM your local time

🏢 Employer booths: teams hiring in your track and region

🧩 Pick your industry track: Tech, Healthcare, Finance, Creative, Education, Trades, Sales, Impact

💬 Career help: résumé, interview and salary tips, peer circles (sessions vary by month)

📍 Rooms by country and region, so you meet employers near you

BEFORE THE FAIR

Your room opens 3 days early. See which employers and people are coming, send connects, and have your résumé ready.

FOR

Job seekers, students, new grads, career switchers, professionals, freelancers, and hiring teams.

Free for job seekers. Online, IRL hubs, or replays on demand.

No local room yet? Join the Global Room.

Missed it? The next one is the first Friday of next month.

Register free → https://ewent.ai/l/fff/eb

Hiring? Employer booths are on the same page.

FirstFridayFair is a community event. We all step up to bring it to the places that need it most, so please pass it on to anyone figuring out what's next.

Hosted by No Worker Left Behind.