- Live Music: Jazz
Federal Way Symphony Presents “Big Band Concert II: Celebrating Generations”
- Live Music: Jazz
Federal Way Symphony Presents “Big Band Concert II: Celebrating Generations”
The Federal Way Big Band welcomes the talented young musicians of the Decatur High School Jazz Band for a concert of jazz, swing, and big band standards.
Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center
$46.55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Federal Way Symphony
Artist Group Info
Federal Way Big Band
Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center
31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way SouthFederal Way, Washington 98003
(253) 835-7010