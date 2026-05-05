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  • Live Music: Jazz

Federal Way Symphony Presents “Big Band Concert II: Celebrating Generations”

  • Live Music: Jazz

Federal Way Symphony Presents “Big Band Concert II: Celebrating Generations”

The Federal Way Big Band welcomes the talented young musicians of the Decatur High School Jazz Band for a concert of jazz, swing, and big band standards.

Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center
$46.55
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Federal Way Symphony
https://federalwaysymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

Federal Way Big Band
Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center
31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, Washington 98003
(253) 835-7010
https://www.fwpaec.org/