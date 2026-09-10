- Fairs & Festivals
Fall Lantern Festival
- Fairs & Festivals
Fall Lantern Festival
Join us to celebrate the creativity of our community and embrace the changing of seasons with light, art, and music! This event closes our 50th Anniversary art installations - Injury & Repair. Artists will be onsite with art-making activities and park history learning opportunities.
+Free Food & Drinks
+Live Music
+Crafts
+Games
+Photo Booth
Freeway Park
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
Freeway Park
700 Seneca StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075