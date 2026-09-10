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  • Fairs & Festivals

Fall Lantern Festival

  • Fairs & Festivals

Fall Lantern Festival

Join us to celebrate the creativity of our community and embrace the changing of seasons with light, art, and music! This event closes our 50th Anniversary art installations - Injury & Repair. Artists will be onsite with art-making activities and park history learning opportunities.
+Free Food & Drinks

+Live Music
+Crafts
+Games
+Photo Booth

Freeway Park
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
https://www.freewayparkassociation.org/lanternfestival/
Freeway Park
700 Seneca Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075
https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/freeway-park