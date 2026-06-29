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  • Community Events

Eritrean Arts & Music Festival and 2026 World Cup Community Celebration - July 3-4

  • Community Events

Eritrean Arts & Music Festival and 2026 World Cup Community Celebration - July 3-4

The Eritrean Association in Greater Seattle will host a two‑day Eritrean Arts & Music Festival and 2026 World Cup Community Celebration on July 3–4, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Eritrean Community Center (1954 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle, WA 98144). The event is free and open to the public. The celebration coincides with Seattle’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the Eritrean community is joining the citywide festivities with a cultural showcase highlighting Eritrea’s music, arts, food, and heritage. As noted in the original release, the festival will be “a fun opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity in Seattle with a specific focus on Eritrea’s arts and culture.”

Festival Highlights • Live performances by Eritrean singers and musicians, including eight nationally recognized artists from the U.S. and Canada • Exhibitions of Eritrean visual arts and traditional crafts • Children’s activities including bounce house, games, and arts & crafts • Traditional Eritrean cuisine and cultural dancing • A festive World Cup atmosphere celebrating Seattle’s global moment.

Eritrean Community Center
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jul 04, 2026.
Eritrean Community Center
2402 E Spruce Street
Seattle, Washington 98122
(206) 323-6626
info@ericommunity.org
https://www.ericommunity.org/