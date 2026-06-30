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  • Theater: Music

Elvis '56: The Story Behind the King's Rise

  • Theater: Music

Elvis '56: The Story Behind the King's Rise

A SPECIAL TWO NIGHT ONLY PRESENTATION

Actor Ben Bailey (Elvis Presley in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET) presents a solo acoustic performance exploring the background of Elvis’ upbringing and musical influences and a walk through of major milestones on his journey towards December 4th, 1956.

State Theater
$20
Every week through Jul 23, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM

Event Supported By

Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
https://harlequinproductions.org/
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151
https://harlequinproductions.org/