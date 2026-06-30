- Theater: Music
Elvis '56: The Story Behind the King's Rise
- Theater: Music
Elvis '56: The Story Behind the King's Rise
A SPECIAL TWO NIGHT ONLY PRESENTATION
Actor Ben Bailey (Elvis Presley in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET) presents a solo acoustic performance exploring the background of Elvis’ upbringing and musical influences and a walk through of major milestones on his journey towards December 4th, 1956.
State Theater
$20
Every week through Jul 23, 2026.
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151