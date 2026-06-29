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  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Elsa Nilsson: Band of Pulses / Carmen Staaf

  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Jazz

Elsa Nilsson: Band of Pulses / Carmen Staaf

Elsa Nilsson’s latest work Liminal (2026, Adhyâropa Records) examines the internal process of navigating life-altering decisions, and draws on texts by Clarissa Pinkola Estés and James Baldwin. The Swedish-born, former Seattleite, now Brooklyn-based flutist and composer, performs with her group Band of Pulses — Santiago Leibson (piano), Marty Kenney (bass), and Rodrigo Recabarren (drums). Composer Carmen Staaf, in the words of Herbie Hancock, “is a consummate jazz pianist … not afraid to go into the unknown and challenge herself.” Staaf became the youngest faculty member at Berklee College of Music and thereafter was accepted into the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance. Her most recent album Sounding Line (2025, Sunnyside Records) is dedicated to finding the connection between two brilliant and revolutionary pianists, Thelonious Monk and Mary Lou Williams. Originally from Seattle, Staaf now calls New York home.

The Royal Room
$44 for Adult Priced Tickets (includes fees); Discounts available for Seniors, Members, Military, &amp; Students
06:30 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Earshot Jazz
https://www.earshot.org/
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/