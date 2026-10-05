Multi GRAMMY and Multi LATIN GRAMMY Award-winning pianist/singer/composer/arranger Eliane Elias honors the 100th birthday of the legendary Brazilian composer, "The Father of bossa nova," Antônio Carlos Jobim. A canon of his works is essential for any jazz library. With sophisticated harmonies and iconic lilting melodies, songs like "The Girl from Ipanema" and "Desafinado" define a sound, a historic period and a sensual approach to the music. Joined by acclaimed bassist Marc Johnson, Brazilian drummer and percussionist Rafael Barata, and Brazilian guitarist Leandro Pellegrino, Eliane will also feature songs from her new album in a concert filled with the internationally beloved sounds of bossa nova.

With her upcoming release Dreams of Jobim, Eliane Elias pays spellbinding homage to the Brazilian master, proving that virtuosity and beauty are natural companions. Throughout these 10 tracks, the multi-Grammy winner offers a master class in arranging, layering instruments and reimagining harmony and rhythm with real ingenuity, all the while reminding us of her profound abilities as a singer, pianist and improviser. To bolster her vision, Elias deploys a dream team of collaborators with unerring taste, including the Brazilian literary lion Chico Buarque, with whom she records for the first time here. Daniel Jobim, grandson of Antonio Carlos Jobim and Mark Kibble of the vocal group Take 6. Her husband, the legendary bassist Marc Johnson and the flamenco guitar titan Josemi Carmona, among others. Through the sophisticated nature of the arrangements, Dreams of Jobim comes across just as its title implies, a sensuous, hypnotic and ultimately pleasure-filled take on the music of Brazil's most important composer. In a program that skillfully balances Jobim's classics with lesser-known gems, Elias brilliantly personalizes and elevates the maestro's music in ways that never lose the essence of the song at hand. Behind that achievement is the authenticity Elias brings, both as a Brazilian bandleader guiding some of her native country's finest musicians and as a longtime friend of Jobim, who openly spoke about how much he admired and respected her musicianship. As Elias says, "Knowing Tom's musical sensibilities, I believe he would have deeply appreciated the care, the art and craft represented in this recording. It would have made him happy and proud. Jobim was a romantic who had love for nature and humanity. His songs lift the human spirit and speak directly to the heart. My wish is to honor him and his music and give continuity to his legacy."

Eliane Elias's live performances showcase her piano, vocals, arranging and compositional skills, together with her charismatic personality, bringing a wide spectrum of musical experiences and unique presentations to the audience featuring the music of her native Brazil. Melding her immense talents in jazz, Brazilian, classical, and pop music, Eliane Elias is as Jazziz magazine has called her, "A citizen of the world" and "an artist beyond category.