Edith Piaf Meets Eydie Gormé – A Tribute Concert

Two unstoppable women with big voices. Two enduring repertoires that never cease to enrapture listeners. Edith Piaf and Eydie Gormé, are the types of musical icons whose light will keep shining forever.

Seattle-based singers Robin Kallsen and Laura Steeves are paying tribute to these great artists with a show highlighting some of their greatest hits, including Gormé’s delightful Spanish-language boleros (“Sabor A Mi,” “Piel Canela”) and Piaf’s heart-stopping French ballads (“Hymne A L’Amour,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”).