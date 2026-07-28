- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Latin,
- Live Music: All
Edith Piaf Meets Eydie Gormé – A Tribute Concert
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: Latin,
- Live Music: All
Edith Piaf Meets Eydie Gormé – A Tribute Concert
Two unstoppable women with big voices. Two enduring repertoires that never cease to enrapture listeners. Edith Piaf and Eydie Gormé, are the types of musical icons whose light will keep shining forever.
Seattle-based singers Robin Kallsen and Laura Steeves are paying tribute to these great artists with a show highlighting some of their greatest hits, including Gormé’s delightful Spanish-language boleros (“Sabor A Mi,” “Piel Canela”) and Piaf’s heart-stopping French ballads (“Hymne A L’Amour,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien”).
Black and Tan Hall
$20 Advance, $25 Door
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Robin Kallsen
Black and Tan Hall
5608 Rainier Ave SSeattle,, Washington 98118
(206) 327-9466
info@blackandtanhall.com