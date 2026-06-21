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Dog Days of Summer Block Party

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Dog Days of Summer Block Party

Join WRI and the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society for a dog-friendly block party! This free event will feature a guided dog walk, free food, pup first aid demonstration, scavenger hunt, and more! Stay tuned for more information!

Wenatchee River Institute
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Wenatchee River Institute
347 Division Street
Leavenworth, Washington 98826
(509) 548-0181
http://wenatcheeriverinstitute.org