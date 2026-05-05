Diwa at Pagdiriwang Filipino Film Showcase

Diwa Filipino Film Festival presents a free film showcase in conjunction with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Diwa is a community film festival in Seattle that celebrates the Filipino Spirit wherever it resides, by exhibiting independent films from the Philippine islands and beyond. As part of Pagdiriwang Philippine Film Festival, we are excited to present 30 films from all over the world celebrating stories about the Philippines and the Filipino diaspora.

The film showcase will be held at Seattle Center Armory Loft 2. Admission to the film showcase is free, and audiences can access all programs for both days.