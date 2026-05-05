- Film,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Cultural celebration
Diwa at Pagdiriwang Filipino Film Showcase
- Film,
- Fairs & Festivals,
- Cultural celebration
Diwa at Pagdiriwang Filipino Film Showcase
Diwa Filipino Film Festival presents a free film showcase in conjunction with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival
Diwa is a community film festival in Seattle that celebrates the Filipino Spirit wherever it resides, by exhibiting independent films from the Philippine islands and beyond. As part of Pagdiriwang Philippine Film Festival, we are excited to present 30 films from all over the world celebrating stories about the Philippines and the Filipino diaspora.
The film showcase will be held at Seattle Center Armory Loft 2. Admission to the film showcase is free, and audiences can access all programs for both days.
Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Diwa Filipino Film Festival
diwafilmfest@gmail.com
Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall
305 Harrison StreetSeattle, Washington 98109
(206) 684-7200