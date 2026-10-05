Meet Diving Santa at the Seattle Aquarium! Hear from the holly jolly diver about how you can help the ocean this holiday season. Find Santa swimming in a winter wonderland at our Window on Washington Waters habitat in Pier 59 on weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

We’ll ring in the season with special kick-off dives on Friday, November 27!

Nothing says “sea-son’s greetings” like a selfie with Santa! Take a picture together while Santa is underwater and you stay warm and dry. Snap yourself a merry little selfie or have one of our volunteers help take a photo using your device.

Missed Santa in the water? Don’t pout or cry! Get a photo with Santa on the dry side thanks to our photo partner, Photogenic. When not diving, Santa will be at the viewing window near the left side of Window on Washington Waters every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting November 27 through Christmas, 10am–5pm. A professional photo of you and Santa will be available for purchase.

