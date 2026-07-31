Experience the inaugural Dahlia Farm Music Festival on Saturday, August 15, at the picturesque Suyematsu Farms on Bainbridge Island. This new all-ages festival, presented by Rolling Bay Music Club, brings together some of the Pacific Northwest's most celebrated musicians—including Mary Lambert, Brittany Davis, Amelia Day, Rae Isla, Lo Pony, Thistle Band, and emerging young performers Briar Banks and Jette Alice—for a full day of live music surrounded by thousands of blooming dahlias. Festivalgoers can enjoy local food vendors, artisan makers, family-friendly activities, and U-Pick dahlias while celebrating community in one of Bainbridge Island's most iconic farm settings. Rolling Bay Music Club is committed to creating an artist-first, inclusive experience where everyone feels welcome, and a portion of proceeds will support Seattle Pride LGBTQIA2S+ youth programs. Music begins at 1 p.m., with festival activities running throughout the day.