Critical Mass Big Band with Guests Kim Maguire and Dr. Dave Camwell

Saxophonist Dave Camwell and Vocalist Kim Maguire join Critical Mass Big Band for a night of music at The Royal Room.

Dave Camwell is equally at home playing classical music—including cutting-edge modern compositions, improvising on jazz standards in small groups, and serving as guest soloist with big bands. He has received numerous awards for his playing, particularly in the modern classical arena, and has fronted prestigious big bands and orchestras. He currently serves as Director of Jazz Studies and Professor of Music at Troy University in Alabama. He’s also a prolific writer and arranger, with more than thirty publications available through Jeanne, Universal Edition, Dorn, and UNC Jazz Press. Fanfare Magazine praised his playing as “evident virtuosity to be relished.”

Kim Maguire has been a professional performer, arranger, educator, director, and producer for the past 30 years. A 2017 Seattle/Kobe Female Jazz Vocalist finalist, Kim is a mainstay of the Seattle vocal jazz scene with a strong foothold in the classical crossover genre. Described as a “stunning singer” with an authentic and charismatic presence, her style is defined by joyful authenticity, highly developed technical skill, and a distinctive, silky-smooth vocal texture. A lifelong musician, she began performing in childhood alongside her mother, a professional classical singer and pianist.

Critical Mass Big Band stands as a cornerstone in the contemporary jazz scene of Seattle. For more than 25 years, this premier jazz ensemble has been captivating audiences with its electrifying performances. The 18-piece ensemble features an impressive lineup of five saxophones, four trombones, five trumpets, piano, guitar, bass, and drums.