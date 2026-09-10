Critical Mass Big Band w/ Guests Kim Maguire and Dr. Dave Camwell

Head to The Royal Room for a night of big-band jazz featuring Critical Mass Big Band, special guests saxophonist Dr. Dave Camwell of Troy University in Alabama, and jazz vocalist Kim Maguire.

Dave Camwell is an internationally recognized jazz saxophonist, educator, and clinician whose performances have taken him throughout North American and Europe. Kim Maguire is a mainstay of the Seattle vocal jazz scene. Critical Mass Big Band stands as a cornerstone in the contemporary jazz scene of Seattle, captivating audiences with its electrifying performances.

There’s nothing quite like hearing a full big band live, especially in a room like The Royal Room. With great musicians, terrific arrangements, and Dave Camwell and Kim Maguire joining the band for this performance, October 27 has all the ingredients for a terrific evening.

The Royal Room is located in Columbia City and is easily accessible by Link Light Rail, making this an especially convenient night out for Seattle-area residents.

We’d love to see you there.