Crazy Dinner! a new musical by nightmayor

nightmayor, Olympia’s DIY theater collective presents their new original musical: CRAZY DINNER!

A heaping helping of romantic comedy with a side of thrilling intrigue! Marty and Lynn, a couple madly out of love, must enjoy the meal of a lifetime in a pressure cooker of deception. Each one has everything to hide- and everything to lose! Don’t let that spoil your appetite- it takes a stomach of steel to share this meal.

A feast of visual and auditory delicacies await all who partake in the CRAZY DINNER!

Featuring performances by Dean Crabapple, Velva Kelly, Rick Ridgeway, Glim Sìofra, Marlo Winter, Carolanne Riat, Kaz Hoey, Riley June, Robert Bruce, and Jordan Richards.

Directed by Elizabeth Lord.

Original score and lyrics by nightmayor.

When:

-At Theater 4 in the Center house at Seattle Center-

June 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 7pm

Doors: 6:30pm

$20-$30

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crazy-dinner-tickets-1988146744432

More Info:

nightmayor has been creating original musicals, touring shows, albums, dance performances, and video projects since Halloween 2018. From its first incarnation as a 2 person punk band to the sprawling casts of recent full-length productions, nightmayor has dared to laugh in the face of pure evil. Collaborating with a wide range of local artists, performers, and musicians, nightmayor has created the musicals “The Oculist” and “The Total Package,” the touring shows “Bring Life 2 U” and “Adopted Brothers: Not Related By Blood,” mini-musicals “The Frog Show” and “The Angels Show,” a multimedia feature film version of “The Total Package,” and the album “Does It Ring?? It Does…” This brand new musical, CRAZY DINNER, promises to showcase new heights and depths from the group that refuses to do the same thing twice.

Website: nightmayor.online

Instagram: @plaguedbynightmayors

Email: plaguedbynightmayors@gmail.com

