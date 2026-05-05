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Community Plant Starts Swap

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Community Conversation
  • Community Events

Community Plant Starts Swap

Join WRI and the Cascade Garden Club for a free Community Plant Starts Swap. This event is welcome for all!

The E. Lorene Young Community Garden is located at the corner of Commercial St. and 12th St. in Leavenworth. If you have starts to swap, bring them and we will have tables set up for your plants. If you do not have starts, come on down to see what is available to take home!

Wenatchee River Institute
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Wenatchee River Institute
347 Division Street
Leavenworth, Washington 98826
(509) 548-0181
http://wenatcheeriverinstitute.org