City of Pacific Food Truck Pilot Program Expands

The City of Pacific is expanding its successful Food Truck Pilot Program with a brand-new Community Dinner Series at Alpac Elementary School!

Starting July 16, food trucks will gather every Thursday from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, creating a fun and welcoming space for neighbors, families, and friends to come together over great food and community connections.

This initiative is designed to support local small businesses while advancing the City's efforts in economic development and recovery. Whether you're grabbing dinner after work, meeting up with friends, or enjoying a family night out, there's something for everyone.

Featured food trucks will include:

🥪 Lucky Luciano's – Serving up deliciously savory Italian sandwiches packed with flavor.

🍟 Bun and Press – Bringing their unique twist on the Philly cheesesteak, famous lemon fries, and more crowd-pleasing favorites. Bun & Press Food Truck

Additional food trucks will rotate throughout the season, offering a variety of cuisines and menu options.

📍 Alpac Elementary School

📅 Thursdays beginning July 16

⏰ 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

The program is managed by the Washington State Food Truck Association in partnership with the City of Pacific. Come hungry, support local businesses, and help us build a stronger, more connected community—one meal at a time!