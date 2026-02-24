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  • Theatre: Holiday
  • Holiday event
  • Kids & Family

Circus of Steam & Shadows: Paranormal Archives

  • Theatre: Holiday
  • Holiday event
  • Kids & Family

Circus of Steam & Shadows: Paranormal Archives

Oroki Productions Presents
Friday, Oct 16th - Sunday Oct 25th | Show Times Vary | All Ages
Duration 30 Minutes

$10 - $40

Three Circus artists and a Shadow Projection performance take over the Georgetown Steam Plant in the Circus of Steam & Shadows: Paranormal Archives.

The Georgetown Steam Plant opens its doors once again this Halloween season. This time, you will join Oroki Corp Anomaly Study and record observations for our Paranormal Archives. Choose a shift and follow your designated Oroki Corp guide as you witness entities arise from light and shadow!

Circus arts has its place in theater as a medium for storytelling. Oroki Productions was established to give voices to our artists through this medium that gives us freedom, community, and a way to bring representation into performance art spaces.

This production was made with support from the Georgetown Steam Plant CDA.

Accessibility Note:
There is parking onsite and nearby the venue. The event does not contain flashing lights. This event contains a non-accessible space where the final scene requires stairs to reach its location in the historic site. Contact the organizer for further details and registration.

Georgetown Steam Plant
10-40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oroki Productions
360-830-6169
info@orokiproductions.com
https://www.orokiproductions.com

Artist Group Info

Lucky Dang
info@orokiproductions.com
https://www.orokiproductions.com
Georgetown Steam Plant
6605 13th Ave S
Seattle, Washington 98108
https://www.georgetownsteamplant.org/