Oroki Productions Presents

Friday, Oct 16th - Sunday Oct 25th | Show Times Vary | All Ages

Duration 30 Minutes

$10 - $40

Three Circus artists and a Shadow Projection performance take over the Georgetown Steam Plant in the Circus of Steam & Shadows: Paranormal Archives.

The Georgetown Steam Plant opens its doors once again this Halloween season. This time, you will join Oroki Corp Anomaly Study and record observations for our Paranormal Archives. Choose a shift and follow your designated Oroki Corp guide as you witness entities arise from light and shadow!

Circus arts has its place in theater as a medium for storytelling. Oroki Productions was established to give voices to our artists through this medium that gives us freedom, community, and a way to bring representation into performance art spaces.

This production was made with support from the Georgetown Steam Plant CDA.

Accessibility Note:

There is parking onsite and nearby the venue. The event does not contain flashing lights. This event contains a non-accessible space where the final scene requires stairs to reach its location in the historic site. Contact the organizer for further details and registration.