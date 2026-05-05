Cinema Paradiso Screening & post-film discussion

Community Film Series: The Blue Mouse movie theater will present a new film series based on "community movie theaters." First in the series is the 1989 Academy Award Winner for Best Foreign Film: Cinema Paradiso, directed by Giuseppe Tornatore. The film and discussion will be presented by University of Washington Film Studies & Screenwriter Professor, Joanne Clarke Dillman P.hD. Joanne holds an MFA in Film from Columbia University and a PhD in Cultural Studies from George Mason University. She has taught film internationally at The AmericanUniversity in Cairo and Koc University in Istanbul. In the United States, while she has taught part-time at The Evergreen State College and Seattle University, for the last 20 years her career has been at the University of Washington Tacoma, where she teaches a number of film studies courses and screenwriting.