- Live Music: All,
- Live music: Holidays
Choose Joy!
- Live Music: All,
- Live music: Holidays
Choose Joy!
🎄Choose Joy! 🎶
Christmas is such a wonderful time of year, and the Monroe Community Band
invites you to celebrate the season with us!
Join us on Saturday, December 12, at 2:00 PM
for a joyful afternoon of uplifting music,
holiday cheer, and family fun.
We’ll take a musical journey with Santa,
Trip the Light Fantastic, and finish up with a festive Sleigh Ride!
📅 Mark your calendar!
Bring your family and friends and enjoy this
free, family-friendly musical celebration.
Let’s fill the season with music, laughter, and joy!
✨ Choose Joy with the Monroe Community Band! ✨
Wagner Performing Arts Center
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Monroe Community Band
Wagner Performing Arts Center
639 West Main StreetMonroe, Washington 98272