🎄Choose Joy! 🎶

Christmas is such a wonderful time of year, and the Monroe Community Band

invites you to celebrate the season with us!

Join us on Saturday, December 12, at 2:00 PM

for a joyful afternoon of uplifting music,

holiday cheer, and family fun.

We’ll take a musical journey with Santa,

Trip the Light Fantastic, and finish up with a festive Sleigh Ride!

📅 Mark your calendar!

Bring your family and friends and enjoy this

free, family-friendly musical celebration.

Let’s fill the season with music, laughter, and joy!

✨ Choose Joy with the Monroe Community Band! ✨