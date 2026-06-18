Charlie Porter Quintet - Sci-Fi Standards: The Future We Knew

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Trumpeter Charlie Porter | Sci-Fi Standards: The Future We Knew

This summer, GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter Charlie Porter presents Sci-Fi Standards, Vol. 1: The Future We Knew. A bold project that transforms iconic science-fiction film themes into expansive, improvisational jazz. Extending the traditional jazz lineage into new territory, the music draws from the shared cinematic worlds of Blade Runner, Back to the Future, Alien, Star Trek, Star Wars, Dune, The Terminator, and Stargate. In an era where technology blurs the lines of reality, this performance uses these familiar, globally recognized melodies to tap into our collective imagination and reconnect us through a shared human story.

Charlie Porter is a multi-award-winning jazz trumpeter and composer hailed by Chicago Jazz Magazine as "...one of the most brilliant and imaginative contemporary composers of mainstream jazz." Over a two-decade international career, he has released six acclaimed albums as a leader—including Immigration Nation, named one of DownBeat’s Best Albums of the Year, and has performed at major global festivals and legendary New York venues like The Blue Note and Dizzy’s Club. Porter's upcoming seventh album, Sci-Fi Standards, treats the themes of classic cinema as vibrant vehicles for deep improvisation and modern reinterpretation.