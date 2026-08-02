Celebrating The Overton Berry Legacy

Seven decades ago, a gifted 16-year-old pianist named Overton Berry took the stage and forever changed the sound of Seattle jazz. This year, the 13th Annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk presents an exclusive satellite performance honoring his worldwide legacy that began in the Central District—bringing his timeless music full circle.

A Historic Passing of the Torch

To pay homage to Berry’s incredible journey, Executive Producer Eugenie Jones has set the stage for an extraordinary generational bridge:

🎹 Master & Prodigy:

Renowned Seattle master pianist Randy Halberstadt shares the stage with 17-year-old rising prodigy Xavier Colón—echoing the very age Overton himself began his legendary career.

🎶 The Original Rhythm Section:

Both pianists will perform backed by Overton Berry’s actual classic studio rhythm section: Jeff Davies on bass and Rick Spano on drums, featuring special guest vocals by Eugenie Jones!

💿 Take Home Jazz History:

Purchase donated CDs from Overton’s personal collection (courtesy of his son, Sean Berry), with 100% of proceeds benefiting the festival’s community give-back initiative.

