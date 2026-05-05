- Live Music: Jazz
CASCADIANS @ The Maple Leaf Music Space
- Live Music: Jazz
CASCADIANS @ The Maple Leaf Music Space
CASCADIANS is a collective of Pacific Northwest musicians playing the bioregionally-inspired instrumental works of pianist/composer Jonas Myers. This time, joining Jonas, it's Jonti Siman on bass and William Sage on drums.
Maple Leaf Music Space is a house concert venue and the meeting space for Ev Stern's Jazz Workshop.
All ages. $25 suggested. Bring your own beverages.
Maple Leaf Music Space
$25 suggested
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Artist Group Info
CASCADIANS
Maple Leaf Music Space
1060 NE 100th StSeattle, Washington 98125