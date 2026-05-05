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  • Live Music: Jazz

CASCADIANS @ The Maple Leaf Music Space

  • Live Music: Jazz

CASCADIANS @ The Maple Leaf Music Space

CASCADIANS is a collective of Pacific Northwest musicians playing the bioregionally-inspired instrumental works of pianist/composer Jonas Myers. This time, joining Jonas, it's Jonti Siman on bass and William Sage on drums.

Maple Leaf Music Space is a house concert venue and the meeting space for Ev Stern's Jazz Workshop.

All ages. $25 suggested. Bring your own beverages.

Maple Leaf Music Space
$25 suggested
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Artist Group Info

CASCADIANS
jonasmyers.com
Maple Leaf Music Space
1060 NE 100th St
Seattle, Washington 98125