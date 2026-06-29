Camila Ferrari / Aquiestoy / Panel: How to Listen

Camila Ferrari is from Montevideo, Uruguay. She is a vocalist and songwriter whose early work with the all-women vocalist super-group—Coralinas—helped launch her as a breakout artist in her own country. She began her solo career in 2022 with the album De los Bordes (From the Edges). Ferrari’s intense, personal, and striking sound merges musical influences from Uruguay with jazz, and numerous other genres. Her heartfelt sound brings together both the brightness and sadness that is pervasive in most people’s lives. Her most recent album Se Renueva (2023) is a collaboration with bass player Nacho Mateu. Before she found her passion for music, Ferrari worked as an engineer. Taking a break from work in 2020 and struggling with a relationship breakup, forced her to reassess her priorities and eventually led her to re-channel her energies. Ferrari has performed world-wide in Mexico, Spain, France, and Italy among others. El Pais, a national publication from Uruguay, raves about Ferrari saying she “possesses one of the most outstanding voices in the new Uruguayan music scene.”

Aquiestoy is the creative music project conceived by local guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, composer, and educator, Carlos Snaider. The ensemble name fuses the Spanish words “aquí” (here) and “estoy” (I am) — which Snaider translates as “ibehere.” Snaider’s musical heritage is informed by his Nuyorican mother and Ecuadorian father as well as his extensive experience across the US in various artistic avenues. He studied at Harvard University with Vijay Iyer, Yosvanny Terry, and George Lewis, and continues to maintain ties with the New York creative scene. Expanding his education, Snaider has also worked closely with Ay Ombe Theatre, the international performance troupe, founded by poet and performance artist, Josefina Báez. Snaider has led Aquiestoy ensembles both in Seattle and Quito, Ecuador. His self-produced debut album Till We Dissolve (2026) is in Snaider’s words “informed by creative music, salsa, boleros, beatmakers, hip-hop, rock, and singer-songwriters.” Apart from his work with Aquiestoy, Snaider has worked extensively in Seattle with numerous ensembles including EarthtoneSkytone, Eléré, and Star Gondola. Snaider has collaborated with Kelsey Mines, Christopher Icasiano, Mario Layne Fabrizio, Julian Weisman, Rocky Martin, and sous-chef among others. He was a 2022 NonSeq Community Curator for a year with the local experimental music non-profit Nonsequitur, as well as a 2023 recipient of the Earshot Jazz Commissions program.

The night features an interactive listening library and panel exploring the art of listening.