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Cajun & Creole Fest 2026

  • Fairs & Festivals
  • Live Music: All
  • Community Events

Cajun & Creole Fest 2026

Sponsored by KNKX. Let the soulful sounds of Louisiana move you, and join us for Kent's annual celebration of Cajun & Creole food, music, and culture,
This year’s lineup features Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble all the way from Louisiana, Pre-show dance lessons with Zydeco LowDown, America’s First Corp Band leading the spirited second line parade with Elegance Drill Team following to steal our hearts.
• Authentic Cuisine: Indulge in a variety of Cajun & Creole dishes from Altha’s Cajun Spices, food trucks and food stands offering everything from gumbo to po' boys, BBQ and sweet treats ensuring a true taste of the Bayou and beyond.
• Beer Garden: Savor local beverages provided by 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Logan Brewing and wine selections.
• Artist & Maker Stalls: Discover unique creations from local artists and makers, featuring everything from handmade candies to original artwork.
• Kids Area: A designated space where younger attendees can enjoy entertainment designed just for them.
• Second Line Parade: Join in the lively Second Line Parade, a cherished tradition in Cajun &Creole culture where participants dance and celebrate in the street.

Burlington Green Park
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kent Downtown Partnership
253-813-6976
info@kentdowntown.org
downtownkentwa.org

Artist Group Info

Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
Burlington Green Park
101-299 Railroad Ave N
Kent , Washington 98032
2538136976
Info@kentdowntown.org
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cajun-fest-tickets-206106719747