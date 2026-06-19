Cajun & Creole Fest 2026

Sponsored by KNKX. Let the soulful sounds of Louisiana move you, and join us for Kent's annual celebration of Cajun & Creole food, music, and culture,

This year’s lineup features Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble all the way from Louisiana, Pre-show dance lessons with Zydeco LowDown, America’s First Corp Band leading the spirited second line parade with Elegance Drill Team following to steal our hearts.

• Authentic Cuisine: Indulge in a variety of Cajun & Creole dishes from Altha’s Cajun Spices, food trucks and food stands offering everything from gumbo to po' boys, BBQ and sweet treats ensuring a true taste of the Bayou and beyond.

• Beer Garden: Savor local beverages provided by 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Logan Brewing and wine selections.

• Artist & Maker Stalls: Discover unique creations from local artists and makers, featuring everything from handmade candies to original artwork.

• Kids Area: A designated space where younger attendees can enjoy entertainment designed just for them.

• Second Line Parade: Join in the lively Second Line Parade, a cherished tradition in Cajun &Creole culture where participants dance and celebrate in the street.