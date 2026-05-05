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  • Live Music: Jazz

Butter Notes Jazz Jam

  • Live Music: Jazz

Butter Notes Jazz Jam

Sunday Jazz Jam — 2nd & 4th Sundays at 6PM
Butter Notes Cafe
902 N Broadway, Everett WA

Live, open, and always evolving. The house band kicks things off, then the room opens up to players and listeners alike. Whether you’re sitting in or just taking it in, you’re part of the session.

All levels welcome. Bring your instrument or just come hang.

Butter Notes Cafe
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06:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every 2 months on Sunday through May 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Butter Notes Cafe
4256106588
butternotescafe@gmail.com
butternotescafe.com
Butter Notes Cafe
902 N Broadway Ste B
Everett, Washington 98201
425-610-6588
butternotescafe@gmail.com
butternotescafe.com