Build Exchange: Tacoma's AI Builders Gathering

Build Exchange is AIILI's monthly, in-person gathering for learning, collaborating, and building real projects with AI, co-hosted with Tacoma Connect. Come as you are: bring a business problem, a half-built project, or just your curiosity. The night opens at 6:00 PM with a welcome, a short talk, and a guest spotlight on how people are actually using AI, then moves into guided build time, where you can work on your own idea with help in the room, try tools at your own pace, or watch and ask questions. For entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals, creatives, students, and anyone curious about AI. Bring a laptop or phone if you have one. Hosted by the AI Institute for Life Improvement (AIILI), a Tacoma nonprofit that has run 85+ sessions and served 830+ community members.

Free. All ages. No AI experience needed. Free parking. Held monthly, every third Thursday.

Register (free): https://luma.com/d2s8q8xv

Accessibility questions: contact AIILI through https://www.aiili.org