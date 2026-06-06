Brian Culbertson - October 22-25

Over the course of crafting a 29-album catalog and architecting 41 Billboard No.1 singles as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Brian Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music. Label him jazz and he makes a funk record. Call him an R&B artist and he drops an acoustic jazz trio collection. Brand him pop and he creates a 32-minute New Age opus. And you'd be hard pressed to name another instrumentalist of his ilk who can mount an elaborately designed concert production that will keep him on the road for months at a time.

Culbertson burst onto the scene in 1994 with a chart-topping album that he recorded in his college apartment featuring keyboard-led contemporary jazz tracks. Long Night Out landed him a lengthy record deal and signaled that a star was born.

Flash forward to 2026, Culbertson returns to his jazz fusion roots with Day Trip, a collection of adventurous tracks featuring a who's who in the fusion world including Marcus Miller, Branford Marsalis, Randy Brecker, Mike Stern, Eric Marienthal, Sheila E., Kirk Whalum, Nathan East, and many more.

Possessing style, panache and a savvy business mind capable of moving the needle in music and beyond, Culbertson co-founded with his wife Michelle the annual Napa Valley Jazz Getaway (and their spin-offs in Chicago, New Orleans, and Hawaii), which have attracted guests from all over the globe to experience these premier events.