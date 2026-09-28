- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: Jazz
Bremerton WestSound Symphony Presents: American in Paris November 14 and 15
- Live Music: Classical,
- Live Music: Jazz
Bremerton WestSound Symphony Presents: American in Paris November 14 and 15
Gershwin's American in Paris celebrates the roaring 20's and the brilliant collision of Parisian culture with American Jazz. Beethoven's Seventh Symphony was called the "apotheosis of the dance" by Richard Wagner and is an energetic rhythmically driven masterpiece. Beethoven considered it one of his very best works. Serenade to Music is one of Vaughan Williams' most beloved works. Described as having celestial beauty, it will be conducted by Bremerton Symphony Chorale Director LeeAnne Campos.
Saturday, November 14th • 3:00pm
Sunday, November 15th • 3:00pm
at Silverdale Lutheran Church
Silverdale Lutheran Church
https://www.bremertonwestsoundsymphony.org/orchestra
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Silverdale Lutheran Church
11701 Ridgepoint Dr. NWSilverdale, Washington 98383
360.373.1722