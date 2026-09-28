Bremerton WestSound Symphony Presents: American in Paris November 14 and 15

Gershwin's American in Paris celebrates the roaring 20's and the brilliant collision of Parisian culture with American Jazz. Beethoven's Seventh Symphony was called the "apotheosis of the dance" by Richard Wagner and is an energetic rhythmically driven masterpiece. Beethoven considered it one of his very best works. Serenade to Music is one of Vaughan Williams' most beloved works. Described as having celestial beauty, it will be conducted by Bremerton Symphony Chorale Director LeeAnne Campos.

Saturday, November 14th • 3:00pm

Sunday, November 15th • 3:00pm

at Silverdale Lutheran Church