Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate John Coltrane

Let’s celebrate the anniversary of John Coltrane with two of the world’s most famous jazz artists—Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves. Experience the power and splendor of these two jazz titans.

One of the foremost and recognizable jazz artists of our time, Branford Marsalis is an award-winning, world-renowned, saxophonist, bandleader, and composer. Winner of three Grammys, and a NEA Jazz Master award, New-Orleans-born, Marsalis grew up in the esteemed musical family headed by his father Ellis Marsalis along with his brothers, famous in their own right—Jason, Delfeayo, and Wynton. With almost four decades of musical mastery, Branford Marsalis has released over 30 albums and contributed to many more. His latest release on Blue Note last year is Belonging, an interpretation of Keith Jarrett’s 1974 ECM album of the same name. As well as his on-stage jazz performances, Marsalis has also composed music for both film and stage including a new Broadway production on Louis Armstrong.

The exemplary and soulful Dianne Reeves is one of the world’s most pre-eminent vocalists. Reeves, a five-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master, has performed world-wide with such esteemed organizations as the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Berlin Philharmonic among others. Her most recent recording is Beautiful Life, produced by the famous jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, featuring fellow-musicians Gregory Porter, Robert Glasper, Esperanza Spalding, and Lalah Hathaway among others. Much-praised, the album won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance.

Marsalis and Reeves with by joined with members from the Branford Marsalis Quartet—Joey Calderazzo (piano), Eric Revis (bass), and Justin Faulkner (drums).

Presented in partnership with Town Hall Seattle.