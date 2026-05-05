BonsaiFEST! 2026 - May 9 and 10

Pacific Bonsai Museum's 8th annual BonsaiFEST! takes place on World Bonsai Day and Mother's Day weekend — Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, 10 am – 4 pm. Due to popular demand, the festival features an expanded lineup of bonsai demonstrations by local artists (five demos each day), a juried bonsai show with public Best in Show voting, a captivating display of tiny mame bonsai, food trucks, bonsai shopping, a kids' art and coloring tent, and free custom poems written on the spot by poet Alexandria Manalo. With more than 150 bonsai on view across the grounds, seasonal blooms are possible depending on nature's timing. The festival also marks the opening of Bonsai United, a new exhibition that reveals how bonsai — the same ancient living art — grows into something distinct and beautiful in every culture it touches, from Japan to Mexico to Australia and beyond. Running through December 2027. Free admission thanks to support from 4Culture. Pacific Bonsai Museum, 2515 S 336th Street, Federal Way. pacificbonsaimuseum.org