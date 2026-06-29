Bobbyy x AKAI Solo / Stas THEE Boss, DERO

Bobbyy: Bobbyy is an LA-based drummer/producer with a hard-hitting yet emotional musical footprint, from the DIY scene in Seattle to expanded influences within LA’s producer community. Bobbyy’s live interpretations of jazz, electronic music, and hip-hop are a testament to his experimental and exploratory nature. Equipped with a sampler-fitted drum kit and an ensemble of rotating juggernaut instrumentalists, his performances transport you to new worlds that feel more like club-hopping between smoky jazz venues and after-hours dance floors than your typical producer’s showcase. Bobbyy’s sophomore album TACKYY is set to release in October 2026 on Pink Siifu’s Dynamite Hill label, and features Salami Rose Joe Louis, Demae, Sam Gendel, AKAI SOLO, Pink Siifu, Qur’an Shaheed, Telemakus, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Javier Santiago, and more.

AKAI SOLO: NYC trailblazer AKAI SOLO has been known for his relentless output since 2018. Notable releases include, but are not limited to, Black Sand with Pink Siifu, Mad Space with fellow Tase Grip member iblss, and True Sky with Navy Blue. The Brooklyn native has also released two projects on Backwoodz Studioz, Body Feeling and Spirit Roaming. With such a refreshing and interesting approach to the art form, it is easy to see why fellow heavy hitters such as Madlib, Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, and billy woods champion him so strongly. Fresh off an EU tour and three incredible albums in the last two years, AKAI has no intention of letting up.

Stas THEE Boss: Born on Hilltop in Tacoma, but raised in the Southend of Seattle, Stasia represents her home through and through. After learning all the lyrics to Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice” at the age of 8, she realized that a career in hip-hop was her destiny. She is formerly one half of the psychedelic-space-rap-jazz duo THEESatisfaction, with whom she produced, wrote, and performed. She signed with Sub Pop Records in 2011 and released two albums. She was able to spread her love of music to many countries like France, the UK, Australia, China, Portugal, and Iceland. She is a member of the Black Constellation, along with Shabazz Palaces, Maikoiyo Alley-Barnes, Nicholas Galanin, Nep Sidhu, and Erik Blood. She currently resides in Seattle and continues performing music as a solo artist and DJing at Havana Social and local parties.

DERO: DERO (often known creatively as “The Sunflower Samurai”) is an emerging independent hip-hop artist, rapper, and visual creator based out of Seattle. He is recognized for his contributions to the Pacific Northwest’s underground rap scene, characterized by a blend of reflective lyricism, soulful production partnerships, and active arts advocacy.

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