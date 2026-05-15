BIMA Treasure Trek

Grab your galoshes and get ready to discover art where you least expect it in BIMA’s Treasure Trek: A Glass Float Seek & Keep!

This summer, 200 hand-blown glass orbs will be hidden on public lands across Kitsap County just waiting to be discovered and treasured by intrepid art lovers like yourself. The rules are simple: you find it, you keep it! (Please only take one per person so more people can enjoy the hunt.)

The orbs will be hidden in parks, on trails and beaches, and throughout public lands across Kitsap County. Never quite in plain sight, the floats could be behind a log, in a tree, in a hollowed-out stump, under a bush, or other spots that help camouflage the grapefruit-sized artworks. But there’s no need to go tromping around off-trail, these translucent treasures will always be about an arm’s reach from marked pathways.

These glass orbs stamped with BIMA’s logo are created by Hilltop Artists, a Tacoma-based youth development arts non-profit. These young glassblowers will create 200 unique “floats” inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fisherman.

Found one? It’s yours to keep! Keep just one, but continue to hunt and share photos if you’d like—post your find on social media with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek and be entered to win one of five prize packages. Plus, tag us at @bimuseum.of.art so we can reshare your photos!

Our first float drop will be June 1, 2026 and more will be hidden over the next two weeks, so don’t give up if you don’t find one on your first outing.