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  • Live Music: Jazz

Big Band Swing with Critical Mass Big Band featuring Sugartime Trio

  • Live Music: Jazz

Big Band Swing with Critical Mass Big Band featuring Sugartime Trio

Critical Mass Big Band brings the full-bodied sound, driving rhythms, blazing horns, and undeniable swing of a classic big band, while Sugartime Trio adds their signature three-part harmonies, playful charm, and lush vocal style. Together, these powerhouse ensembles create a musical experience that is both nostalgic and fresh, sophisticated and seriously fun.

McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
20.00
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Caitlin Branston
sugartimetrio3@gmail.com
https://sugartimetrio.com/
McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
565 Broadway
Tacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 300-8790
https://www.mcmenamins.com/elks-temple/spanish-ballroom/venue-info