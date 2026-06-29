- Live Music: Jazz
Big Band Swing with Critical Mass Big Band featuring Sugartime Trio
- Live Music: Jazz
Big Band Swing with Critical Mass Big Band featuring Sugartime Trio
Critical Mass Big Band brings the full-bodied sound, driving rhythms, blazing horns, and undeniable swing of a classic big band, while Sugartime Trio adds their signature three-part harmonies, playful charm, and lush vocal style. Together, these powerhouse ensembles create a musical experience that is both nostalgic and fresh, sophisticated and seriously fun.
McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
20.00
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Caitlin Branston
sugartimetrio3@gmail.com
McMenamins Spanish Ballroom
565 BroadwayTacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 300-8790