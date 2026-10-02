Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink - November 13 - January 18

Seasonal ice skating returns to Bellevue Downtown Park at the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink presented by Symetra!

Enjoy festive themed skate days, holiday fun, and memorable moments on the ice for all ages.

The Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink is the region’s largest seasonal ice skating experience, with more than 9,000 square feet of real ice. Fun for the entire family!

Located at Bellevue Downtown Park, one block south of Bellevue Square at NE 1st Street and 100th Avenue NE, by Inspiration Playground.