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  • Theater
  • Theater & Dance: Plays

Barefoot in the Park

  • Theater
  • Theater & Dance: Plays

Barefoot in the Park

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word: he’s a straight‑laced lawyer; she’s a free spirit chasing her next thrill. Their sixth‑floor Manhattan walk‑up is riddled with leaks, bad plumbing, and a paint job long overdue. After a six‑day honeymoon, Corie’s eccentric mother crashes the party, and their quirky attic neighbor, Velasco, drops in—literally—turning domestic bliss into comic mayhem. As Paul’s pragmatism clashes with Corie’s spontaneity, only a barefoot sprint through Washington Square can save their marriage. Smart, snappy, and full of heart, Tony Award-winning Barefoot in the Park opened on Broadway in 1963 and ran for 1,530 performances, becoming Neil Simon’s first smash hit and one of the ten longest‑running plays in Broadway history. Today, Simon’s landmark comedy remains an American stage treasure, its sparkling wit and heartfelt charm as irresistible as ever.

State Theater
$49
Every week through Sep 06, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 AM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harlequin Productions
360.705.3250
https://harlequinproductions.org/
State Theater
202 4th Avenue E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 786-0151
https://harlequinproductions.org/