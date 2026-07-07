Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word: he’s a straight‑laced lawyer; she’s a free spirit chasing her next thrill. Their sixth‑floor Manhattan walk‑up is riddled with leaks, bad plumbing, and a paint job long overdue. After a six‑day honeymoon, Corie’s eccentric mother crashes the party, and their quirky attic neighbor, Velasco, drops in—literally—turning domestic bliss into comic mayhem. As Paul’s pragmatism clashes with Corie’s spontaneity, only a barefoot sprint through Washington Square can save their marriage. Smart, snappy, and full of heart, Tony Award-winning Barefoot in the Park opened on Broadway in 1963 and ran for 1,530 performances, becoming Neil Simon’s first smash hit and one of the ten longest‑running plays in Broadway history. Today, Simon’s landmark comedy remains an American stage treasure, its sparkling wit and heartfelt charm as irresistible as ever.