Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Creativity

Join the Art Love Salon for an evening of thought-provoking conversation, networking, and community.

Artificial intelligence is transforming how we create, communicate, and innovate. As technology reshapes the creative landscape, vital questions emerge about human imagination, artistic expression, and the future we want to build together.

Leaders from technology, design, business, and the arts come together for a panel exploring the intersection of AI, productivity, and creativity.

Discussion Topics

As AI makes creation easier, what becomes more valuable about human creativity?

How can we embrace AI's potential while respecting artists, creators, and cultural communities?

What kind of creative future do we want to build, rather than simply what technology makes possible?

Featured Speakers

ALEX MURRAY studies the friction that technology is engineering out of our lives, and makes the case that in creative work, some of it is worth keeping. As an Associate Professor at the University of Oregon and director of the Intelligent Futures Lab, he researches how AI is reshaping the way we collaborate, organize, and govern ourselves. His work has been featured in Nature, the Financial Times, and Forbes. He holds a PhD from the University of Washington and serves as Senior Editor at Organization Science, where he helps shape how scholars are grappling with AI's growing role in research and the workplace.

CELESTE GARCIA is a Seattle-based author and systems ethicist. After a career at Microsoft, she found her place at the intersection of creativity and technology. Her novel, AI BABY, is a mother-daughter thriller with apocalyptic stakes, set against the backdrop of an all-powerful AI empire. Her Substack, Getting Real About AI, examines how AI is reshaping daily life, power structures, and our sense of humanity. She is a contributing editor at She Writes AI and a co-collaborator on AI Everywhere, Volumes 1 and 2, a collection of nonfiction essays.

RONNIE WALKER is President of the Art Legacy Institute (ALI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping artists document, protect, and preserve their life’s work. Prior to his work with ALI, Walker spent 29 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, including 25 years working in undercover operations and 20 years as a member of the FBI’s Art Crime Team. During his FBI career, Walker investigated cases involving art theft, fraud, forgery, and other crimes affecting artists, collectors, galleries, and cultural property. His extensive undercover experience gave him a distinctive perspective on how works of art move through the marketplace, how gaps in documentation and provenance can create vulnerabilities, and why artists should establish reliable records of their work during their lifetimes. Today, Walker brings that investigative experience to his work with the Art Legacy Institute, where he focuses on giving artists practical tools and knowledge to better document their work, protect their artistic legacy, and create records that can endure for future generations.

Moderator

KATE O’NEIL has spent her career with one foot in technology and the other in art. A brand strategist whose clients have included Microsoft, T-Mobile, and BECU, she now leads KO Brand Consulting, helping growth-stage companies and mission-driven nonprofits find their voice. On Substack, she writes about how AI is reshaping leadership, work, and what makes human creativity irreplaceable. She is also a working artist, and recently published Three Cats and Faerie (Bookhouse, 2026), a collection of bedtime stories she both wrote and illustrated. Kate brings both sides to the conversation: someone who uses the tools and makes the art.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot today.