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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Conversation
  • Community Events

Art talk with curator Greg Bell

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Conversation
  • Community Events

Art talk with curator Greg Bell

Noted art advisor Greg Bell will do a walk-and-talk through “Florabundance,” the exhibition he curated for Northwind Art. He will discuss how and why he paired artists Sarah Helen More and Ariana Heinzman in this fertile show. Everyone is welcome.

Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
Free
03:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Northwind Art
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
Northwind Art

Artist Group Info

Diane Urbani
communications@northwindart.org
Https://northwindart.org
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
701 Water Street
Port Townsend, Washington 98368
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
http://northwindart.org