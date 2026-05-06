- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events
Art talk with curator Greg Bell
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events
Art talk with curator Greg Bell
Noted art advisor Greg Bell will do a walk-and-talk through “Florabundance,” the exhibition he curated for Northwind Art. He will discuss how and why he paired artists Sarah Helen More and Ariana Heinzman in this fertile show. Everyone is welcome.
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
Free
03:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Northwind Art
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org
Artist Group Info
Diane Urbani
communications@northwindart.org
Northwind Art Jeanette Best Gallery
701 Water StreetPort Townsend, Washington 98368
3603791086
communications@northwindart.org