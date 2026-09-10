A veteran-led Armistice Day observance. Armistice Day is an international holiday to honor those we lost to war, lest we forget, lest we so easily go to war again. We will observe a moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the eleventh month in keeping with the international standard.

There will be a land acknowledgement by veteran Toby Joseph Sr and a remembrance ceremony led by a local faith leader. We will then here from two veteran speakers: Dr Riecken, a conscientious objector, and Garnet Smith from Spokane, who was wrongfully detained at the Northwest Detention Center for months.

Join us as we remember war and look forward to peace.