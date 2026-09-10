- Holiday event,
- Community Events,
- Civic event
Armistice Day Observance
- Holiday event,
- Community Events,
- Civic event
Armistice Day Observance
A veteran-led Armistice Day observance. Armistice Day is an international holiday to honor those we lost to war, lest we forget, lest we so easily go to war again. We will observe a moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the eleventh month in keeping with the international standard.
There will be a land acknowledgement by veteran Toby Joseph Sr and a remembrance ceremony led by a local faith leader. We will then here from two veteran speakers: Dr Riecken, a conscientious objector, and Garnet Smith from Spokane, who was wrongfully detained at the Northwest Detention Center for months.
Join us as we remember war and look forward to peace.
Tollefson Plaza
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
About Face
2532286347
eric.aboutface@protonmail.com
Tollefson Plaza
1548 Commerce StTacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 627-6031
info@greentrike.org