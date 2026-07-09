- Dance: Other
Anna Halprin Dance Workshop 1
- Dance: Other
Anna Halprin Dance Workshop 1
BODY & SPACE with Lucie Baker continues the Legacy of Dance Series, honoring Freeway Park’s connection to movement, choreography in public spaces and happenings that Lawrence and Anna Halprin envisioned for this special place.
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A 2 hour workshop wherein participants of every background are invited to experience the somatic based creative tools employed by the Halprins in the development of their work especially as it relates to the use of space.
Freeway Park
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
Artist Group Info
info@freewayparkassociation.org
Freeway Park
700 Seneca StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075