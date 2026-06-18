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  • Live Music: Jazz

Ann Reynolds Trio - Populus Hotel

Clave Gringa performs at the Royal Room as part of the 2018 Earshot Jazz Festival. The concert featured all original tunes by Ann Reynolds. Ann Reynolds, piano and vocals; Daniel Barry, trumpet; Kelsey Mines, bass and voice; Steve Smith, congas and bongos; Ricardo Guity, drums and percussion.
  • Live Music: Jazz

Ann Reynolds Trio - Populus Hotel

Sunday brunch at Populus features piano trios every other week. On August 16, Ann Reynolds trio with Chris Icasiano on drums and Geoff Harper on bass will play from 10:30-1 PM. This is a wonderful new boutique hotel on the waterfront (Alaska Way and King) with terrific restaurant Salt Harvest https://populusseattle.com/salt-harvest/. Enjoy the music with your dining.

Populus Hotel
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Populus Hotel
2064996995
annpianista@gmail.com
https://populusseattle.com/

Artist Group Info

Ann Reynolds
annpianista@gmail.com
https://annreynoldsmusic.com
Populus Hotel
100 S King St
Seattle, Washington
https://populusseattle.com/