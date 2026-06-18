- Live Music: Jazz
Ann Reynolds Trio - Populus Hotel
- Live Music: Jazz
Ann Reynolds Trio - Populus Hotel
Sunday brunch at Populus features piano trios every other week. On August 16, Ann Reynolds trio with Chris Icasiano on drums and Geoff Harper on bass will play from 10:30-1 PM. This is a wonderful new boutique hotel on the waterfront (Alaska Way and King) with terrific restaurant Salt Harvest https://populusseattle.com/salt-harvest/. Enjoy the music with your dining.
Populus Hotel
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Populus Hotel
2064996995
annpianista@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ann Reynolds
annpianista@gmail.com