Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz

Ann Reynolds/Geoff Harper duo

  • Live Music: Jazz

Ann Reynolds/Geoff Harper duo

Ann Reynolds (piano) and Geoff Harper (bass) team up to bring you a wonderful assortment of jazz classics and original music. The Oxbow has a wonderful atmosphere and great bagels and pizza. All ages very welcome. Free

Oxbow Cafe
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Oxbow Bakery
1 (206) 322-6617
events@oxbowmontlake.com
https://www.oxbowmontlake.com/events

Artist Group Info

Ann Reynolds
annpianista@gmail.com
https://annreynoldsmusic.com
Oxbow Cafe
2307 24th Ave E
Seattle, Washington 98112
(206) 322-6617
info@oxbowmontlake.com
www.oxbowmontlake.com