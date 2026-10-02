- Live Music: Jazz
Ann Reynolds/Geoff Harper duo
- Live Music: Jazz
Ann Reynolds/Geoff Harper duo
Ann Reynolds (piano) and Geoff Harper (bass) team up to bring you a wonderful assortment of jazz classics and original music. The Oxbow has a wonderful atmosphere and great bagels and pizza. All ages very welcome. Free
Oxbow Cafe
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Oxbow Bakery
1 (206) 322-6617
events@oxbowmontlake.com
Artist Group Info
Ann Reynolds
annpianista@gmail.com
Oxbow Cafe
2307 24th Ave ESeattle, Washington 98112
(206) 322-6617
info@oxbowmontlake.com